PM Orban: Draft National Recovery and Resilience Plan to be unveiled on Monday

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said today that the draft National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be unveiled on Monday and will be next put up for public debate, according to AGERPRES.

"After we receive observations from the society, employers, trade unions, professional associations, universities and local authorities, we will amend together with Mr. President the draft we are about to launch for debate on Monday, and will send it to Brussels," the PM said in the eastern city of Bacau.

Orban specified that the financing of the A7 motorway is also included in the plan.

"It's true is that we included the 4 sections - Ploiesti - Buzau, Buzau - Focsani, Focsani - Bacau and Bacau - Pascani - in the financing project through the National Resilience and Recovery Plan," the PM added.

Ludovic Orban was today in Bacau to inspect the works on the city bypass.

