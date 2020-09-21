PM Orban: Gara de Nord - Henri Coanda railway line to be available shortly

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the Gara de Nord - Henri Coanda railway line would be made available to beneficiaries at the shortest time possible.

He brought to mind that the idea of the Gara de Nord - Henri Coanda railway sector had come up during his tenure as Transport Minister. Furthermore, Orban pointed out that when the Liberal Government took over governance, the progress on the line was "a little over 11 percent."

"The technical trials are necessary for commissioning it, same as other procedural stages - the selection of the rail transport operator, however this line is a reality and it will be made available to beneficiaries at the shortest time possible," said Orban.

He maintained that, unfortunately, the railway had been the "Cinderella" of transport modes over the past 20 years, eluded by serious investments and treated as second rank transportation.

"At EU level, rail transport is regarded as a priority transport, because it is a safe, fast and especially environmentally friendly transport. As far as we are concerned, we will implement the EU development strategy in Romania and we will put the development of railway transport infrastructure among the priorities for the development of the transport infrastructure," said Orban.

The Prime Minister indicated the objectives that the Government has in this field. Thus, he listed the completion of the process of modernization of the railway from Constanta to Nadlac, announcing that this week the contract regarding Apata - Cata will be signed, which aims at the modernization of 44 km of railway.

He also indicated that for the other important routes on the pan-European corridor IX, from Ploiesti to Focsani, from Focsani to Roman and from Roman to Iasi and the eastern border, contracts are signed for the feasibility studies for the modernization of the railway on the pan-European corridor IX on two lines.

Orban specified that on the section from Bucharest to Craiova-Turnu Severin-Caransebes there are contracts signed for the feasibility studies for almost all sections, that the section Cluj-Napoca-Oradea-Episcopia Bihor will enter the design and execution phase, and Bucharest's railway ring will provide "additional mobility in transport".

"We will allocate European funds, billions and billions of euros will be invested in the modernization of the railway transport infrastructure, which will represent a basis for Romania's economic development," Orban said.

President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Minister of Transport Lucian Bode made a test trip by train on the railway connection Gara de Nord - Henri Coanda Airport.

