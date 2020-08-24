PM Orban: Gov't will have to make a decision this week on reopening indoor dining

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that this week the government will have to make a decision on reopening indoor dining as the end of the summer season is approaching.

"I am waiting for the point of view of the specialists. Yes, this week we will have to make a decision. We will have to make a decision anyway, because the summer season will end, the period in which people can dine outdoors and with temperatures dropping, for example in the mountains, there are hotels where it is very difficult to serve breakfast outdoors; the weather is cold and you will have to take practical measures to allow step by step compliance with safety, health protection measures. Such decisions will have to be made," Orban said on Monday, at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters