PM Orban: I will go before Parliament whenever I am called

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, president of National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Tuesday that whenever he is called to Parliament he will present himself, claiming that Social Democratic Party (PSD) senator Titus Corlatean continues his election campaign "interpreting" his declaration at the European People's Party (EPP) Congress in Zagreb.

"I am a prime minister who respects the Parliament. Whenever I am called in front of Parliament, on any parliamentary procedure, I will go before the Parliament. I am glad if Mr Corlatean wants to continue his election campaign by interpreting in a way utterly devoid of logic a speech I gave at the EPP Congress, which was a speech highly appreciated by all our EPP partners," said Orban, after the PNL Executive Bureau meeting.On Tuesday, the Senate's Permanent Bureau postponed a decision on the hearing in Parliament of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on the topic of his statements in Zagreb.Titus Corlatean said that there is a serious concern in the PSD regarding these statements.