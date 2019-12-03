PM Orban: Ionel Bratianu had a decisive contribution to the Greater Union; Romania needs such statesmen

Ionel Bratianu had a "decisive contribution" to the achievement of the Greater Union objective, and Romania needs such statesmen, stated Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the launch of the anniversary banknote with the theme The Completion of the Great Union - Ion I.C. Bratianu.

"Ionel Bratianu was an exceptional political personality, who lived in extraordinary times and who rose to the height of the decisive events he experienced. And of course that there are a lot people who do not fully recognise the merits of Ionel Bratianu, but I still need to tell you a few very important things about him. Ionel Bratianu had a decisive contribution to the achievement of the Greater Union objective and it's hard to think that there could have been someone else to think and act like he did," said Ludovic Orban.The Prime Minister also said, on the same occasion, that Bratianu is a "model," through the manner in which he acted."Romania needs such statesmen, such people who are able to fully understand the fundamental interests of the country they represent," he said.Alongside the head of the Executive attending the same event were also the National Bank of Romania (BNR) governor, Mugur Isarescu, the president of the Romanian Academy, academician Ioan Aurel Pop, the former chairs of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Calin Popescu Tariceanu and Valeriu Stoica.