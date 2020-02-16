PM Orban meets Dutch counterpart, highlights Romania's objective to finalize process of joining Schengen Area

Romania's objective to finalize the process of joining the Schengen Area was highlighted by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban at a meeting held on Saturday with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, informs a press release of the Government sent to AGERPRES.

"The dialogue between the two high dignitaries highlighted the promising prospects of cooperation between Romania and the Netherlands, in the anniversary context of the bilateral relationship - the 140-year anniversary, this year, since the establishment of diplomatic ties - with an emphasis on the dynamic of economic relations, of bilateral trade and Dutch investments in Romania, included. Prime Minister Orban argued for the increase of Dutch investments in Romania, broadly presenting the opportunities offered by the Romanian economy," reads the release.As regards cooperation at European level, the quoted source mentions that the Romanian prime minister highlighted the opportunity to intensify the dialogue between the two states on different European files of common interest, an approach agreed by the Dutch counterpart."At the same time, Prime Minister Orban highlighted Romania's legitimate objective to finalize the process of joining the Schengen Area, for which Romania is fully prepared," the Government release shows.The Romanian prime minister also expressed support for the EU enlargement policy, including the opening of the accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia.