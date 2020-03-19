PM Orban: MS budget supplemented by 42M lei, whereas MAI budget by 100M

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Thursday the supplementation of the Ministries of Health (MS) and Interior (MAI) budgets following some decisions made in the Government meeting.

"We have adopted a Government decision through which we supplemented the budget of the Health Ministry by 42 million for supporting the quarantine centres through the public health directorates. Moreover, we regulated the methodological norms regarding the functioning and reimbursement of the expenditures for this quarantine centres," Orban showed in a press statement.

He mentioned that based on the decisions adopted, working capital will be ensured for Unifarm.

"We made the decision to supplement the budget of the Interior Ministry by 100 million in order to be able to support the MAI activity and in order to be able to ensure the amounts for the necessary procurement for protecting various structures subordinated to the ministry, whether it is the Police, the Border Police, the Emergency Situations Department or the Gendarmerie. We also provided working capital for Unifarm, the company of the Romanian state, which is subordinated to the Ministry of Health, in order to be more efficient in carrying out all the necessary acquisitions to support the activity at the level of the Ministry of Health, at the level of public health directorates, at the hospital level and at the level of the various structures that need everything necessary to organize the activity," Orban added.