PM Orban promises total involvement of Gov't in Cluj-Napoca metro project

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that the Government supports, together with the Ministry of Transport, the western Cluj-Napoca metro project, deeming it as important and courageous.

"We have an important project, courageous, in which few people believe, and I refer here to the metro, but I am here to guarantee a total involvement of the Government, together with the Cluj-Napoca City Hall, in accomplishing this objective, which is extremely important and useful. Traffic in Cluj has reached some indicators that make investments necessary, efficient and useful. In the first phase, a metro line for a length of 16 kilometers. Surely that further developments are to be discussed, but in what regards us, the Government supports this project," said Prime Minister Orban in a press conference in Cluj-Napoca.

Orban mentioned that the Executive has a clear commitment, that in partnership with the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and the Cluj County Council, it will support all important investment projects in the county.

Of these projects, the Prime Minister recalled the metropolitan belt of Cluj, the metropolitan train using the rail infrastructure, a better connection to the highway, through Martinesti, the modernization and electrification of the railway Cluj Napoca - Oradea - Episcopia Bihor, the Cluj Regional Hospital in Floresti, the children's hospital and the development of the airport.