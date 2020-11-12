PM Orban: Public Health Directorates have fundamental mission to stop pandemic

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked on Thursday the Public Health Directorates (DSPs) to increase the speed of issuing decisions and the capacity to conduct epidemiological investigations, mentioning that these institutions "have the fundamental mission to stop the pandemic", according to AGERPRES.

"I ask again the Public Health Directorates to increase their capacity to conduct epidemiological investigations, to increase the speed of issuing decisions, both for persons diagnosed positive, as well as for contacts, who should enter isolation, home quarantine or quarantine in another location. These measures are very important. It's true that it's a high number of cases and the Public Health Directorates are subjected to immense pressures, on the other hand the Public Health Directorates have this fundamental mission to stop the pandemic. The pandemic you stop simply, by ensuring diagnosis as fast as possible of the case definition and by ensuring measures to isolate possible persons who are infected by running epidemiological investigations and issuing decisions," said Orban at the videoconference with prefects.

He added that epidemiological investigations are conducted for naught if the decisions of the DSPs, by which quarantine or isolation measures are imposed, do not reach the respective persons.

"The last link on the chain - the local police especially - must check the observance of home isolation, as we did especially during the state of emergency, but also later. So here checks should be conducted, because there are signals in which persons for whom home isolation was disposed either didn't receive the DSP decision or, even if they received the DSP decision, they weren't checked. The check must be done at least once every two days and people especially should know that, once the decision is issued, they will face the consequences of the law," the Prime Minister also said.