PM Orban, regarding quarantine rules: We are analyzing the possibility of replacing quarantine if there is a negative test

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday that the authorities are taking into account the possibility of replacing the 14-day mandatory quarantine if a test is taken and the results are negative for people coming from countries with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

"We are analyzing on each country and we will decide in the National Committee for Emergency Situations. (...) These are regular restrictions. We waited because at the level of the European Commission there is a debate in which joint measures at the European level are proposed for the situations of virus spreading. This week we will analyze the developments in each country and we will decide the measures. We are analyzing the possibility of us using the testing method, meaning to replace the 14-day quarantine period if a test is done and it is negative. We are in discussions and during this week we will make a decision," said Orban, in a statement at the headquarters of the National Liberal Party.

On the other hand, he mentioned that at this time it's not necessary to quarantine the counties that have the highest infection rate.

"On our analysis, even if Monday there was a higher number of infections, this was not confirmed by the weekly evolution. In the week that's passed, even if we have a slight increase, it's not an increase that would worry us. Surely we must continue to be vigilant, we must respect the health protection measures so that we limit the spread of the virus," Orban also stated.