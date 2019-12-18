PM Orban: Romania becomes one of most appreciated models for protection of minorities' rights

Through policies based on respect, mutual recognition of rights and values, tolerance, dialogue and democratic representation at political and institutional level, Romania has become one of the most appreciated models for the protection of minorities' rights, says Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"We dedicate the day of December 18 every year to celebrating the national minorities. Each of these contribute by their values to the development of a true model of cultural interaction and coexistence between the majority and the minority population. We are all citizens of Romania, with equal rights, a fact enshrined in the Constitution. We have gone through the trials of history, and three decades ago we faced the totalitarian regime together, we started together on the road of democracy and we continue on this road," says the prime minister, in a message sent on Wednesday on the Day of National Minorities of Romania.He underscores that "the Romanian society has evolved in the last 30 years from multiculturalism to interculturalism, demonstrating that diversity does not mean division, but an addition for all"."Regardless of ethnic or cultural belonging, we all want to live in a prosperous country and attached to the values of democracy. The Romanian society has evolved in the last 30 years from multiculturalism to interculturalism, demonstrating that diversity does not mean division, but an addition for everyone. I am convinced that everybody relating to a common ideal, of prosperity, democracy and the consolidation of the rule of law, represents the most valuable gain for Romania. Through policies based on respect, mutual recognition of rights and values, tolerance, dialogue and democratic representation at the political and institutional level, Romania has become one of the most appreciated models for the protection of the rights of minorities, and this is the direction we are determined to continue, because we want a society in which every citizen really feels at home. Happy returns to the fellow citizens belonging to national minorities! Many happy returns, in the spirit of the European Union's motto, Unity in diversity!", says Ludovic Orban.