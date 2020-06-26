PM Orban says election campaign without public gatherings, electoral rallies; candidates, voters need to adapt

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening that there will be an election campaign for local elections without public gatherings, without electoral rallies, in compliance with COVID-19 protection measures.

"Today, we have adopted a bill at the government meeting proposing September 27 as the election date (...). It is true that it will not be possible to organise public meetings, election rallies; if canvassing is done door to door, the candidates will have to wear a mask; for the wearing of a mask in enclosed spaces a more intense media campaign will be conducted online, because now, the internet is clearly a safe means of communication. Candidates and voters must also adapt," Orban told Digi24 private broadcaster.Orban added that the observance of the COVID-19 protection measures will be taken into account for the organisation of the polling stations."When organising the polling stations you obviously have to take some measures related to the maximum number of people to enter, queues at a certain distance, disinfectants, protective masks, all the rules must be followed," he said.The prime minister also said that the general election could take place on December 6."In our opinion, December 6 is due time for the general election, its constitutional term. It is the date we have suggested. I am waiting for the views of other political parties on the date," Orban said.