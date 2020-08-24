PM Orban says Environmental Ministry surely takes all measures regarding Chiajna landfill

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the government is complying with the law, adding that the Ministry of the Environment will take all necessary measures in the case of the court ruling on the Chiajna landfill.

Bucharest District 1 Mayor Daniel Tudorache on Monday asked the Minister of the Environment Costel Alexe to send the Environmental Guard to the Chiajna-Rudeni landfill, claiming that waste is being stored illegally in the area.

The Bucharest Tribunal on August 14 ruled to cancel the Integrated Environmental Permit for waste disposal on the last two surfaces still functional of the Chiajna-Rudeni landfill.

Tudorache reprimanded Alexe for not taking any measures for 10 days to implement the court's ruling.

He mentioned that he would also send a request to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to comply with this court ruling and solve the issue of the citizens in the northern part of Bucharest.