PM Orban says gov't to notify CCR in the event PSD repeals 14pct pension increase in Parliament

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the Government will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) in the event that PSD (Social Democratic Party) repeals in Parliament the article in the GEO on budget rectification regarding the increase of the pension point by 14 per cent.

"We have made a difficult decision. Increasing the pension point by 14 per cent and the social pensions by the same percentage, and we are talking about one million social pensions, from 704 to 800, was an extremely difficult decision. We had to calculate, analyze, make evaluations, and this is the maximum possible. Any higher growth we will not be able to sustain. It will turn against Romania. In the end, it would turn against every pensioner," Ludovic Orban stated on Monday at the PNL (National Liberal Party) headquarters.He pointed out that "PSD is still living back in 2016", when asked how he sees the announcement of the Social Democrats, according to which they will "drastically" fine in the Parliament the emergency ordinance regarding the budget rectification."The population's opinions have changed radically. The world no longer supports all the populist gargle of PSD. Things are very simple, when you make decisions you have to have behind you economic analyzes, forecasts, assessments, impact studies, you have to substantiate any public expenditure depending on clear objectives. (...) Everything we do, we do after a serious analysis, so that we do not generate unsustainable expenses and we can allocate resources to those vital areas that really underlie the subsequent economic recovery of Romania," said Orban.