PM Orban says wearing mask is mandatory in enclosed spaces; whoever doesn't comply can be fined

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban underscored on Friday that the sanitary protection masks must be worn in enclosed spaces, as well as in public transportation means or in stores, and those who don't comply with this rule can be fined.

"Of course, masks must be worn in enclosed spaces. (...) It is mandatory to wear masks in enclosed spaces, and if someone doesn't wear the mask in the public transportation means or doesn't wear a mask in stores, one can be fined," Orban said in Oradea, when asked by the press whether the fines will be further enforced for not-wearing the sanitary protection masks.The PM participated, alongside the Transport Minister, in the signing of the design and execution contract for the completion of Brasov-Targu Mures-Cluj-Oradea Motorway; Section 3 C: Suplacu de Barcau- Bors, corresponding to Lot 2 - Subsection 3C2: Chiribis-Biharia, km 30+550 - km 59+100.