PM Orban talks to Wood Industry Association - Prolemn representatives about fair, sustainable management of forests

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Environment Minister Costel Alexe discussed at the Victoria Palace on Thursday with representatives of the Wood Industry Association - Prolemn, regarding the "fair and sustainable" management of forests, as well as "the traceability and certification of wood mass legal origin."

According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, the discussions took place in view of making operational the new Automatic System to Track Wood Materials - SUMAL.

"This measure, corroborated with tightening the sanctions included in the Forestry Code, will contribute to the fight against unauthorized logging and illegal timber transport, an objective assumed by the Government," the Environment Minister said, as quoted in the post.

Other topics on the dialogue agenda regarded the increased access to European funding for timber operators and producers and the encouragement of entrepreneurship in this sector.

According to the Facebook post, PM Orban underscored that the fair financing and a predictable legislation are important elements for stimulating the wood processing industry, with economic, social and environmental benefits, through the high added value of products, job creation and efficient forest management.

