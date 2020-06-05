PM Orban: The fruits of the labor of teachers give shape to educated Romania

Teachers, after parents, become for many children "true models", says Prime Minister Orban, in a message sent on Friday, on the occasion of the Teacher's Day, and wishes educators that the fruits of their labor give shape as soon as possible to "educated Romania", expressing his appreciation and trust in the activity they're conducting.

"Each of us remembers the first years of school and the face of teachers who've taught us the secrets of reading and writing, who taught us to calculate and who instilled us with the thirst for knowledge," Ludovic Orban stated.

The Prime Minister added that the Romanian society has "traditionally" cultivated respect towards teachers, who, in their turn, dedicated themselves "with a lot of involvement and patience" in educating generations of children.

"The success of those they've guided in the first years of school is also their success, that of the teachers, because they knew how to develop the desire for knowledge of children," Orban emphasizes.

"The health crisis imposes new coordinates on any profession, all the more so on the education process, which moved online in an overwhelming measure. As authorities, we fully understand and support these transformations, by ensuring children with a more difficult social situation have tablets," Orban added.

Furthermore, he stated that the Government wants to make sure that through its actions "the start of current generations of children has available all the conditions to be a good start in the educational act, with everything involved in it."