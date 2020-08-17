PM Orban: We will increase number of intensive care beds at Matei Bals National Institute

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday that the number of intensive care beds at the Matei Bals National Institute for Infectious Diseases will be increased.

"In Bucharest, you know very well we have mobilized. I thank once more the Association 'Daruieste viata' (Give life) for the investment made at Elias [Emergency University Hospital], we have mobilized and have managed to put in operation the intensive care beds at 'Elias'. Furthermore, we will increase the number of beds at 'Matei Bals'. In this sense I had a discussion with the director of the University Hospital, Dr. Cirstoiu, so he can make available ICU specialists, anesthesiologists, nurses, in order to put in operation the beds that exist, are fitted with everything necessary, only the specialists are missing. Furthermore, you know very well that we have made the decision to turn Witting Hospital into a COVID hospital. In Witting Hospital there are 12 ICU beds currently being outfitted. Here, too, we will increase the number of ICU beds," showed the Prime Minister in a statement to the press.He mentioned demarches in view of increasing the ICU capacity both in Brasov, as well as in Cluj or in Iasi.The Prime Minister showed that the number of beds in hospitals dedicated to patients that have COVID-19 will also increase, including for those patients that do not require ICU.