PM Orban: We won't be able to increase teaching staff's salaries because of economic situation

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the budget situation does not allow for an increase in the teaching staff's salaries.

"The fact that we cannot afford to increase the teaching staff's salaries from September 1 is due to the budgetary situation. I am convinced that many teachers will understand this because, in such periods, we must all be an example and show that "whenever the economic situation and the budgetary situation allow us, we will allocate the budgetary resources to the teaching staff, so that they have the deserved income according to the activity," said Orban, at the beginning of the Government meeting.He said he always respected teachers."Unfortunately, some people who are not paying that much attention to my statements have tried to misinterpret a statement of mine. I have always respected teachers. After my parents, they were the people whom I loved and I respected the most and who contributed to my formation, and I always respected them," the Prime Minister said.