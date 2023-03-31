PM Ulf Kristersson: Swedish Government's position is that Romania meets conditions for Schengen membership

The Swedish government's position is that Romania meets the conditions for accession to the Schengen area, the kingdom's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, told a joint press conference on Friday with his Romanian counterpart, Nicolae Ciuca, who is visiting Stockholm.

Ulf Kristersson recalled that on Thursday he met the chancellor of Austria, a country that voted against Romania's Schengen accession, "I strongly believe that we need to strengthen confidence in Europe's external borders and increase the number of people who leave after being refused asylum. This would make the enlargement of the Schengen area easier," said the head of the Swedish government.

He thanked Romania for the planned air policing missions in the Baltic region.

"As future allies, I assure you that we are ready for air policing missions in the Black Sea once we are full NATO members," the Swedish Prime Minister said