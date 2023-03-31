 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ulf Kristersson: Swedish Government's position is that Romania meets conditions for Schengen membership

Svenska
Ulf Kristersson

The Swedish government's position is that Romania meets the conditions for accession to the Schengen area, the kingdom's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, told a joint press conference on Friday with his Romanian counterpart, Nicolae Ciuca, who is visiting Stockholm.

Ulf Kristersson recalled that on Thursday he met the chancellor of Austria, a country that voted against Romania's Schengen accession, "I strongly believe that we need to strengthen confidence in Europe's external borders and increase the number of people who leave after being refused asylum. This would make the enlargement of the Schengen area easier," said the head of the Swedish government.

He thanked Romania for the planned air policing missions in the Baltic region.

"As future allies, I assure you that we are ready for air policing missions in the Black Sea once we are full NATO members," the Swedish Prime Minister said

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.