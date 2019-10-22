PMP leader: Decision on whether we'll vote in new Gov't is for party's National College to take

Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac said on Tuesday, after the second round of consultations with the Prime minister-designate, that a decision on whether to vest the Orban Cabinet will be taken at the meeting of the party's National College, given that the Liberal leader informed him that he will not issue a government ordinance for the two-round election of mayors, nor will he set up a Ministry for the relationship with the Republic of Moldova.

"The PMP has very clearly stated its request that the future Cabinet should include a Ministry for the relationship with the Republic of Moldova. I've said it during the consultations with the President, and I've said it again at the meeting last week. It is my understanding that he doesn't want to set up a new ministry, that's fine, that's the point of view of the Prime minister-designate. I also learned that he doesn't want to issue an emergency ordinance for the elections of mayors in two rounds, this is also their point of view. For us these were extremely important subjects, but the fact that Tariceanu - who has hooked up with Dragnea for three years - Kelemen Hunor who indulged in the same attitude, and Ponta, whose beliefs we are well acquainted with, succeed in drawing the agenda of the National Liberal Party is their business, I have the obligation to seek the party's opinion," said Tomac.He added that the decision on whether PMP will vote for the vesting of the Orban Government will be taken with his colleagues in the PMP National College meeting."It's crystal clear to us - the prime minister has already established his team. It's all right, no problem, we've been an opposition party for three years against the Social Democratic Party, together with the Save Romania Union and the National Liberal Party, for us things are quite obvious and clear now," the PMP leader said.