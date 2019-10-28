PNL-ALDE agreement to back Orban Gov't

The National Liberal Party (PNL) one-colour government, the amendment of the Justice legislation only through parliamentary debate and the prohibition of migration of parliamentarians, local elected and party members from one party to another are some of the objectives of the PNL-ALDE (the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) agreement, depending on which the ALDE will support the Orban Cabinet investiture.

The agreement, approved on Monday by the Central Political Bureau of ALDE, is to be signed by representatives of both parties, at 18:00 hrs.

Other points in the agreement refer to maintaining the flat tax, restructuring the current form of the Government, supporting the election of mayors in two rounds and returning to the election of the presidents of the county councils by indirect vote, urgently correcting the provisions of Emergency Ordinance 114/2018, continuing investments in the energy field, the stock exchange listing of the Hidroelectrica Company, achieving a clear, complete picture of large investment projects, adopting in Parliament a legislation on lobbying based on the European model, laying the foundations of an investment fund according to the successful models of other European countries.