PNL calls on Premier Dancila to urgently come before Parliament to clarify support for Gov't

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban is calling on Premier Viorica Dancila to urgently come before Parliament to clarify the government's support, pointing out that the Prime Minister is bound to do so by Monday at the latest, and that otherwise she will be solely responsible for the consequences of the absence of ministers from the ruling lineup.

Orban says that the President of Romania stands under no constitutional obligation to appoint acting or incumbent ministers in the given situation, and that the stance of the head of state is "perfectly justified by the letter and spirit of the Constitution"."The government headed by Prime Minister Vasilica Viorica Dancila puts in jeopardy the Romanians' fundamental interests in areas of activity that are essential for daily life. For a week now she has been refusing to comply with the constitutional provisions that require her to seek the Parliament's vote on the government reshuffle, as a result of the change in the government's political configuration. Basically, an entire country is being held hostage by an irresponsible Prime Minister who governs against the will of the Romanians, against the people, against the democratic and constitutional regulations according to which the government stands under the control of Parliament," Orban said in a Friday statement.The Liberal leader considers that the responsibility for the disruptions that will arise falls strictly on Prime Minister Dancila, who is expressly compelled by the Constitution to request the vote in Parliament."The interim tenure of a minister does not necessarily concern the hypothesis of the position being vacated, but also the impossibility to exercise his duties for a period of maximum 45 days, during which the holder can return in office. As such, I ask Prime Minister Vasilica Viorica Dancila to urgently come before Parliament to clarify the lack of support for the current government, and should she further drag things along, she is solely responsible for the consequences of the absence of ministers in the ruling lineup," said Ludovic Orban.