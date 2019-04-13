PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban: 'Postponement of debates on motions preposterous, PSD-ALDE shut down Senate till May 6'

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban criticized on Monday the postponement of the Senate debate and vote on the simple motions tabled against the Justice and Finance ministers Tudorel Toader and Eugen Teodorovici, arguing that the ruling PSD-ALDE coalition has virtually shut down this legislative body until May 6.

"This is preposterous. PSD - ALDE have shut down the Senate. They ruled that no Senate plenary meeting shall take place until May 6. First: this is about the motion on Justice tabled by PNL, the second motion, also moved by PNL is against [Finance minister] Teodorovici for the budget execution and the catastrophic effects of the OUG No. 114, and this motion cannot be debated either. By shutting down the Senate until May 6, [Senate President] Tariceanu cowers away from the consequences of his actions, behind the wall made by PSD-ALDE. It is a well-known fact that a criminal prosecution request has been lingering for over five months now, as the Senate majority is keeping it in the drawers, refusing to debate it, to take the procedure to the final vote, with no explanation, in brazen violation of the law and of the Senate Regulation. These individuals are capable of absolutely anything, they don't respect anything anymore," Orban said at the Parliament Palace after the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.

The Senate floor leaders committee decided on Monday to postpone to May 6 the debate and vote on both simple motions initially entered on the plenary's Monday agenda.

The two motions initiated by the National Liberal Party and the Save Romania Union are targeted at the Justice Minister - "Justice, a sure victim at Toader's hands", and the Minister of Finance, respectively - "Eugen Teodorovici, the Romanians are asking you to resign!"

AGERPRES .