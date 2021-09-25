 
     
PNL Congress / Vote starts for chairman election

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
congres PNL iohannis citu orban

The vote regarding the election of the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) started, on Saturday, at the Congress that is taking place at Romexpo.

A number of 4,847 delegates from around Romania have registered for the Congress, as the chair of the organization committee, Theodor Stolojan, announced.

Two candidates are running for the chair of the PNL, incumbent chair and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban and Prime Minister Florin Citu, Agerpres informs.

The two candidates have previously presented the motions by which they're running for the office: Ludovic Orban - Right's Force, Florin Citu - Liberal Romania.

Furthermore, the chairs of the Court of Arbitrage and the National Committee for Revision and Censors are also to be elected.

 

