PNL files unconstitutionality referral regarding appointment of SocDem Iordache as president of Legislative Council

The Liberals submitted, on Thursday, the referral of unconstitutionality regarding Parliament's decision on the appointment of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Florin Iordache as the president of the Legislative Council, according to AGERPRES.

The referral signed by the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) deputies, Florin Roman, shows that the decision of Parliament violates the principle of legality, provided by the Constitution.

The Liberals specify that, according to Law 73/1993, the president of the Legislative Council and division presidents are appointed by a the vote of the majority of senators and deputies, convened in a joint session of the two Houses of Parliament, based on three proposals from the Standing Bureaus for each position, with the opinion of the Joint Legal Committees. Thus, they state that, in the context in which Florin Iordache received 185 favorable votes, the necessary number of votes provided by law - 234 votes was not met, for him to be appointed President of the Legislative Council.

The Liberals say that Parliament's decision in this case is unconstitutional, because Florin Iordache does not meet the condition of good professional and moral reputation stipulated by Law 73/1993, recalling that he promoted, as Minister of Justice in the Grindeanu Government, the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 13/2017 and the draft law on amnesty and pardon.

"The public conduct, since 2017, of Mr. Florin Iordache has generated a public revolt incompatible with the legal provision that requires the candidate for the position of President of the Legislative Council to have a good moral reputation," the unconstitutionality referral reads.

The Liberals also invoke in the referral the violation of art. 1 paragraph (5) of the Constitution in relation to the provisions of art. 20 par. (2) of Law 73/1993. They show that no document was submitted to the candidacy file stating that Florin Iordache resigned as a member of PSD.