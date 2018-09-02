PNL requests hearing of Prime Minister in Chamber of Deputies and tables motion against Minister of Interior

The National Liberal Party (PNL) requests the hearing of the Prime Minister in the Chamber of Deputies and submits a simple motion against the Minister of Interior, the party's chairman, Ludovic Orban announced.

"I have tabled (...) a request from the PNL group for the hearing of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in order to account for her subordinates' responsibilities within the Government and Prefecture, Gendarmerie and other powerful institutions, as a result of the brutal intervention to repress the rally of August 10. We have also made the decision to submit a simple motion against the Minister of Interior, Carmen Dan, in which we demand the removal from office of the Interior Minister, as a result of the disastrous way in which she commanded the law and order forces and as a result of the fact that the law and order forces seriously breached the law and brutally repressed a peaceful manifestation on August 10," Orban stated in Parliament.