PNL's Orban: PNL ask Gov't to extend registration period of Romanian citizens abroad in presidential elections

The National Liberal Party (PNL) requested the Government to extend the online registration period of the Romanian citizens abroad who want to vote in the presidential elections, Chairman of the PNL Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the PNL also demands the extension of the deadline until which the Romanian citizens abroad can request the set up of new polling stations.

"Moreover, we are requesting the amendment of the provisions regarding the parties representation within the electoral offices of the polling stations abroad, in the sense of granting to the substitute permission to replace, at any time, the incumbent of each party throughout the three days when the right to vote is to be exercised," the Liberal leader stated.

He pointed out that these amendments are up to the Executive, but the PNL prepared a bill.

"In case the Government doesn't amend the legislation in the sense in which we requested, in view of truly enabling an effective vote of the Romanian citizens in the Diaspora, we are forwarding today our draft law with these amendments," he pointed out.

According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), until Thursday afternoon, approximately 28,000 Romanians abroad have registered online to vote at a polling station and over 29,000 have chosen to vote via mail.

In the Diaspora, the voting in the presidential elections takes place on 8, 9 and 10 November for the first round and on 22, 23 and 24 November for the runoff voting.