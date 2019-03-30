PNL's Orban: We want strong Romania; strong Romania can only be built by strong Romanians

The Liberals want a strong Romania and it can only be built by strong Romanians, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said in Cluj-Napoca on Sunday.

Orban participated in a meeting with the north-west region's local elected, with over 6,500 people attending, to whom the candidates in the elections to the European Parliament were presented."We, Liberals, want a strong Romania and a strong Romania can only be built by strong Romanians, who are standing on their own, who are dedicated, who have faith and who really have the force, hard work and determination to build a paradise on Earth in this country," Orban said.