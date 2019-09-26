PNL's Orban: We will submit censure motion on Monday or Tuesday; 237 signatures reflect a clear majority

National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban on Thursday announced that the censure motion will be submitted on Monday or Tuesday, as discussions about it are still ongoing.

"We will submit the censure motion in the beginning of next week, on Monday or Tuesday. (...) Our objective is to gather a maximum number of votes, so that we will succeed in our attempt to block this disastrous government for Romania. What happens after the fall of the Government is regulated by the Constitution, the Romanian president will launch the consultations and we will see what solution we will find," Orban told a press conference.He showed that discussions about the censure motion will continue until the day of the submission of the document, but he underscored that the number of signatures collected so far - 236 - show "a clear majority."He criticized Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in the context in which Rovana Plumb's candidacy for European Commissioner got rejected, and showed that, in this context, MPs shouldn't have any doubts in voting for the censure motion.He specified the joint standing bureau have a PSD majority and the calendar of the motion depends on it.The head of the Liberals specified that PNL prefers early polls, but in case this won't happen they are ready to govern."The governing programme will appear the moment when the future PM asks Parliament for the investiture vote," said Ludovic Orban.