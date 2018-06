The Liberals' simple motion against Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici called "PSD-ALDE (the Social Democratic Party - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) fiscal pell mell leaves you without your pension money!," was rejected on Wednesday by the plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber.

A number of 162 deputies voted "against" the motion, while 89 voted "in favor" and ten abstained.PNL's motion was debated in the plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber on Monday.