PNL supports candidacy of Nicusor Dan for Bucharest's mayor office

The National Liberal Party (PNL) supports the candidacy of Nicusor Dan for the position of general mayor of the Capital, in this year's elections.

The announcement was made by PNL leader, Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"PNL has carried out a broad sociological research at the level of Bucharest and at the level of each district of the Capital. Following this research it has resulted that all PNL candidates have the chance to win the elections for the Capital's City Hall, but we do not have this guarantee that they will win the battle against PSD [Social Democratic Party]. Following the discussions we had with Nicusor Dan, aimed at Bucharest's issues and the solutions for solving the Capital's big problems, I made the decision to propose Nicusor Dan as a candidate supported by PNL," said Orban, at the PNL headquarters.

He added that he will present this decision in the leadership of PNL Bucharest and in the party's Executive Bureau.