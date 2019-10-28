PNL-UDMR political agreement to support Orban Gov't, with provisions and clarifications regarding governing programme

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, signed, on Monday with the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), PM designate Ludovic Orban, a political agreement for the support of the new Government, with the mention that he expects from the proposed ministers clarifications regarding the governing programme.

"Today we signed this agreement which is a very simple agreement, a very short text and which speaks for a year until the parliamentary elections of 2020 and speaks of what this Government should do in this period, it places emphasis on budget matters, the budget amendment which needs to be done as fast as possible," Kelemen Hunor stated, after the meeting with the PM designate, Ludovic Orban.

He presented the provisions of the agreement concluded with the PNL.

"We propose through this agreement the Government come until December 15 with a draft budget for 2020 in the idea of voting it until the end of the year, to enter the new year with an approved budget, voted in Parliament, because the local authorities also need a month until they can enter the debate of the budget for each authority. We requested 6 pct of the budget for Education. We believe we can't lose another year. I know it's not easy. I know it requires an effort, but 1.5 - 2 pct can be allotted out of that 6 pct for infrastructure, for investments, because in 2019 there are many schools that do not have the adequate infrastructure for children in the 21st century. We will insist at the debate of the budget to allot this resource of 6 pct, as we have done this year as well. I hope that this time we have a shot. I requested the Government demand, after it takes its oath, the reallotment from the European Commission of 2 billion euro from POIM to POR, because there are many projects submitted considered eligible, but without financing from the level of local authorities and in POIM we will surely not spend this money because there are not so many projects approved or procedures started. (...) I asked to not have emergency ordinances on Justice and the electoral system, no assumption of responsibility in these domains. In the year in which we have elections not change the rules of the game during the game. I also asked for respect for rights granted to ethnic minorities by law and international agreements signed and ratified by Romania. It's common sense, it's about respect and it's about thinking towards the future," the UDMR chair showed.