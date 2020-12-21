PNL's Alin Tise: We are witnessing a disgraceful fight for spoils within the party

The liberal chairman of the County Council of Cluj, Alin Tise, says that within the National Liberal Party (PNL) there is a disgraceful fight for spoils between "various people", some without "political value".

"We are witnessing a disgraceful fight for spoils within the party, between various people, some lacking political value. We waited for the people with political value to be the ones that would decide within this party. The last events within the party have proved, though, that we have been waiting in vain. They confiscated the party as a physical entity. We keep noticing that these people, in their arrogance and self-sufficiency, are playing hide-and-seek now with the party. For these reasons we had the electoral score that we had and not because of the COVID-19 measures that were taken, the way they are trying to make excuses for all the non-sufficient people from the party", Alin Tise says, in a Facebook post.

He also says that through his actions he wants to issue a warning."I do not wish to nominate anyone as I do not wish to make a campaign nor image for myself by bringing criticism to my own party. I would like to point out that I do not wish to hold a ministerial position or any other position. Though, I am issuing a warning. Be warned, you are going to end up without a party, those of you who are preoccupied with this disgraceful fight for spoils! What's worse is that you are running out of people in this country who actually believed in PNL or had expectations from PNL," says the chairman of the PNL Cluj.

AGERPRES.