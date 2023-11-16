PNL's Ciuca: Respect in coalition must be mutual; we can't afford to destabilise political situation

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that respect in the coalition must be mutual, stressing that the role of the two parties is to continue governing to ensure the stability of the country and the completion of the proposed objectives, "above any kind of personal reaction and personal pride."

He was asked about the exchange of lines between Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and the first vice-chair of the Liberals Rares Bogdan.

"Once again, respect must be mutual, not just on one side or the other, as such, I am convinced that, as we have found solutions so far, we have understood that above any kind of personal reaction and personal pride it is our role to continue to govern and ensure the stability of the country and to complete all the objectives we have set. We will come up with the budget and have a budget construction for 2024, as agreed in the coalition, we need peace of mind and we need to think about what we have to do for the Romanians," said Ciuca, at the PNL headquarters.

Asked if the PNL's exit from the government was an issue, he answered that both parties must assume the maintenance of the coalition and the governing of the country.

"The governing act, at the moment, is between two parties, PNL and PSD [Social Democratic Party]. As such, both parties must assume the maintenance of the coalition and the governing of the country. We cannot afford to destabilise the political situation of the country, because such a situation produces effects that none of us can control," explained the PNL Chairman.

He added that he had discussed the situation with Marcel Ciolacu.

"The image of the coalition is affected by such exchanges between members of the two parties in the sense that we go out in the public space with absolutely marginal subjects compared to what we have to do," Nicolae Ciuca said.

Asked if he had discussed with President Klaus Iohannis so that the PNL-PSD coalition should be dissolved next year, Ciuca said, "The President of the country ensured the establishment of this coalition so we could govern the country."

Nicolae Ciuca was also asked how he comments Rares Bogdan's statement that the atmosphere in the coalition has become unbearable for the PNL.

"I reiterate. Here it is absolutely imperative to understand that we are not in a relationship where we can or cannot stand each other. We have assumed to make this political construction, then to go through with it," said the PNL leader.

AGERPRES