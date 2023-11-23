PNL's Ciuca: Whoever generates the breakup of the coalition will not win, but lose

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday said that PNL cannot, at the moment, show up before Romanians to discuss the breakup of the governing coalition, adding that "whoever generates the breakup of the coalition will not win, but lose."

"The National Liberal Party and I, personally, had the most balanced approach possible and we must continue to have such balance because at the moment we all see that the security situation has not changed. The context in which we made the decision to achieve this coalition was one that attracted - and I very much appreciate the behaviour, the attitude - the responsibility of all the political leaders in Romania for a coalition that will steer the country through that succession and overlapping crises. At the moment, the same responsibility is needed, we need the same honesty and loyalty and respect within the coalition, because Romanians have other expectations from us. Romanians expect us to govern, to make decisions, to ensure economic growth," Ciuca told private radio broadcaster RFI when asked if the governing coalition breaks up, given the ongoing disputes.

He added that, from his point of view, whoever breaks the coalition will not win, but lose.

"The Liberal National Party continues to be concerned with everything that means governance, with everything that means maintaining the coalition for the act of governing."