PNL's National Permanent Bureau to meet Monday to decide local elections' candidates

The National Permanent Bureau (PNN) of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will meet on Monday to decide the candidates for the local elections in all the counties and in Bucharest.

According to a press briefing, the PNN of the PNL will meet on Monday, starting at 11:00 am, and to the meeting are invited to participate the liberal candidates for the positions of presidents of county councils and of mayors of county residence municipalities.

PNL President Ludovic Orban announced earlier this week that he the BPN had been convened for Monday, with the main theme being the decision of the candidates in the local elections.

"I convened the National Political Bureau to decide the candidates in all the counties and in Bucharest," said Orban.
On Saturday, the Permanent County Bureau of the PNL Iasi approved Mihai Chirica's candidacy for the position of mayor of Iasi, as well as the candidacy of Acting Minister of the Environment, Costel Alexe, for the position of president of the County Council.

