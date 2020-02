PNL's Orban: I hail President's decision; PNL endorses Florin Citu as PM

PNL (National Liberal Party) hails and supports the proposal made by Klaus Iohannis to have Florin Citu as Prime Minister-designate, the interim PM Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday.

"I hail the President's decision to designate my colleague from the party, Florin Citu, as Prime Minister. This is an extremely important decision, which is meant to unblock the situation that was artificially created by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and its institutional extensions. The President's decision is the same with what the PNL wants. (...) We will endorse this proposal," stated Ludovic Orban, at the Victoria Palace.