PNL's Orban says party should not turn its backs on people

On Monday, national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban told the Liberals that they must take into account the interests of the citizens first and foremost, because they are in power and are judged for the way they govern, agerpres reports.

"We are at rule and we are judged for what we do in government. That is why we must never turn our backs on people and we must face people, their needs, be constantly mobilised, find the best solutions in order to take advantage of the immense opportunities that Romania has," Orban said at Stefanesti, Arges County, at an event dedicated to PNL's 146th anniversary.

At the same time, he underlined that the next decade will be decisive for the further evolution of Romania."The next 10 years are vital years for the further evolution of Romania; we have some opportunities that we have rarely had in history, from the resources that are made available to Romania, to the movements of the tectonic plates in world politics. We have extremely many opportunities that we have to capitalise on. We must have the intelligence, we must have the seriousness and especially the capacity of effort necessary to be able to capitalise on these opportunities. (...) The National Liberal Party as a whole wants a strong Romania, a Romania respected and appreciated in the world, a Romania that offers every citizen the chance to live a beautiful, decent life, to succeed in life, to be part of an internationally affirmed nation, respected and setting the tone in many areas (...) It is time for affirmation and, for the most part, that affirmation depends on each of us, on our ability to understand the direction in which the world is moving and to put Romania at the forefront," said Orban.The events at Stefanesti began with the laying of wreaths at the Chapel of the Bratianus, PNL's forerunners, followed by evoking the main moments in the history of Romanian liberalism, held before Villa Florica, a former residence of the Bratianus.