PNL's Roman: PNL got all its engines running after meeting President Iohannis

Leader of the Liberal Deputies Florin Roman says "PNL got all its engines running" after meeting President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening.

"PNL got all its engines running from this meeting, it has a strong team, united and consolidated around Ludovic Orban. It was not a tense meeting and there were no knives on the table, as some suggested, although it's true that we had a coffee and still water! We haven't tackled, even by far, the idea of a reshuffle, for we are very pleased with the manner in which the Liberal ministers reacted to this difficult period so that nobody needs to leave and nobody needs to come, and the ministers will continue to do their job as best as possible," said Florin Roman, on his Facebook page.

He claimed that "in a couple of days," the Liberal government will present an ample programme of economic recovery, based on investments and massive support for the private sector."

"Good news for the Romanians: the number of COVID cases is dropping in the ICU, and also the number of people infected. In exchange, the number of those who are cured is growing. We are on the right path, we haven't collapsed like Spain or Italy. In economic terms, we are still among the few countries in the EU with economic growth in the first quarter of the year. Revenues collected in April are higher than last year in the same period. However, we still need to remain cautious! In a few days, the Liberal Government will present an ample programme of economic recovery, based on investments and massive support for the private sector. In the end, I also have a piece of bad news for the PSD: they will remain in opposition in the next four years," concluded the leader of the PNL Deputies.

President Klaus Iohannis had an informal meeting on Tuesday with several PNL leaders, among which the leader of the party, Ludovic Orban, at a protocol villa in Bucharest.