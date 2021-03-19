PNRR/EUR 3 bln for hospitals, increased health care access, EUR 700 ml for crisis resilience

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), discussed today in a first reading by the Government, includes an initial negotiating budget of EUR 3 billion for investments in hospitals and increasing access to health care.

According to the document which is subject to public debate, the funds are proposed for the development of public health policies leading to increased access to prevention, diagnostic and early treatment services, through: the construction and/or endowment of 200 integrated medical centres in vulnerable rural and urban areas; equipping 2,000 doctor's offices with facilities for screening, early diagnosis and monitoring of chronic patients, by prioritizing centres in rural and small urban areas; rehabilitating and equipping of 100 family planning centres; the professional training program for health professionals (upskilling); the development of medical caravans.

This budget is also intended for the reform of the public hospital care system, with the aim of increasing the safety and quality of the medical act through investments in hospital medical infrastructure, so as to render it compliant with fire safety, earthquake and hygienic-sanitary rules; investments in new hospitals and in the health system's human capital are prioritized in particular.Investments are also proposed in the management of public health insurance funds and funds for health investments.At the same time, the PNRR also includes the allocation of an initial negotiating budget of RON 700 million for investments in the prevention and response capacity in crisis situations, including for the provision of vaccination services capable of distributing vaccines efficiently and in a non-discriminatory manner.According to the document, the funds are proposed to increase the resilience of institutions and population in crisis situations by building seven Logistics Bases for National Emergency Stocks, building 100 new IGSU (Emergency Situations General Inspectorate) intervention subunits; the purchase of 700 ambulances; 3 light helicopters; strategic multirole air transport facilities for the transport of personnel, equipment, multiple casualties and for forest firefighting; means of ground mobility and equipment to increase the capacity of the structures providing IGSU support in crisis situations, namely IGJR (the Romanian Gendarmerie General Inspectorate) and IGPR (the Romanian Police General Inspectorate); mobile bridges to ensure continuity of access to areas affected by emergency situations.Investments are proposed for the construction of 4 regional warehouses for the storage of strategic wheat stocks, the acquisition of 4 heavy-/medium-lift helicopters for the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the development of the operational capacities of the National Fire Safety Centre (CNSU), the development of a CBRNe (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives) monitoring system at the level of strategic objectives that ensure the functioning of the essential structures of the state.Funding is also proposed to provide vaccination services capable of distributing vaccines in an orderly, efficient and non-discriminatory manner, within a certain time frame and in accordance with a rapidly changing epidemiological situation.Reforms are also foreseen that entail changing the legislative framework and reducing disparities at the national level in terms of prevention and response capacity in crisis situations, elaboration/updating of public policy documents (strategies, action plans) to ensure a joint approach for correlated and coherent action by all authorities with responsibilities in the management of crisis situations. AGERPRES