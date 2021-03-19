PNRR / EUR 77 million allocated to creative industries

The initial negotiation budget allocated to creative industries, within the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), is worth 77 million Euro.

According to the document, which will be subjected to public debate, reforms and investments associated to this component aim to grow resilience in creative and cultural sectors in Romania and reform the financing system of the cultural-artistic creativity in order to ensure long-term sustainability .

Also, the following are being taken into consideration: supporting the cultural sector's recovery by re-launching the cultural activities of cultural operators and supporting independent culture, supporting excellence and creativity in the film production; developing the cultural export capacity and simplifying the access to financing; digital transformation of the editorial sector in order to grow the electronic books supply.According to PNRR, the suspension of the cultural activities with an audience and the absence of resources of responding in a professional and concerted manner to the temporary change of cultural consumption risk to significantly affect this sector, in the long term.AGERPRES