PNRR/Pension system reform, tax reforms, a EUR 110 million worth of budget

The 'Pension system reform and tax reforms', Component 1 of Pillar III (Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive Growth) of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), has an initial negotiating budget of EUR 110 million, according to the PNRR text published on Friday.

The component provides, inter alia, for adequate and fair pensions for all the beneficiaries of the public pension system, in proportion to their contribution during their active life to the state social security budget, the elaboration and adoption of the draft piece of legislation leading to the correction of dysfunctions and inequities among different categories of beneficiaries and the recalculation of about 5 million pension dossiers according to the new piece of legislation, by financing additional resources for the timely assessment of pension files and their recalculation.

Other reforms described for this component are the development of IT infrastructure, by digitizing the necessary operations in relation to the insured persons and pensioners and by developing software solutions that ensure minimum requirements of functionality and security.With regard to tax reforms, the component envisages the revision of the tax framework in the area of income tax and property taxes and the development of services or the implementation of new services in order to support the reduction of the administrative burden, for rendering efficient public spending and setting the priorities thereof.As horizontal implications, the "Pension System Reform and Tax Reforms" component has a partial contribution of 100 pct to the digital transition by financing electronic services and government applications and fully respects the principle of not significantly damaging the environment, according to the PNRR text. AGERPRES