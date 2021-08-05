Police find 90,000 cigarettes from Moldova, Ukraine

Police officers with the Bucharest District 1 Economic Crime Investigation Service discovered on Thursday morning 90,000 cigarettes after conducting searches under nine warrants in Bucharest and Ilfov County.

"Investigations have established that the cigarettes were brought from the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, being traded by suspects in various commercial spaces in the capital city," reads a statement from the Bucharest General Police Directorate (DGPMB) released on Thursday.

The investigations continue under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office with the Bucharest District 1 Court, Agerpres informs.