Police Union complains about not being included in some bugdet sectors' salary increases

The Police Union accuses the Government that the police and the military were "forgotten again" when granting salary increases, in the new emergency ordinance regarding the salary of personnel in some sectors of budgetary activity.

The trade unionists threaten to refuse to guard the polling stations in this year's elections (four, in total).

"We are referring to the draft OUG (Government Emergency Ordinance) regarding measures related to the pay of personnel in some sectors of budgetary activity, as well as the regulation of some organizational aspects, posted transparently on the website of the Ministry of Labor, which provides for a 10% increase in the salaries of personnel paid from public funds, less for some occupational families that have already received various salary increases, in recent years, including 5%, starting from January 2024, as well as for the occupational family of Defence, Public Order and National Security, which is excluded from this draft normative act, although it has significant financial rights to recover," it is shown in a statement sent on Wednesday by the National Union of Police and Contract Personnel.

They claim that the current government still has salary arrears to pay, resulting from the non-application of Framework Law no. 153/2017, but also other financial rights.