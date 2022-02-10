 
     
Political parties receive over 22 million RON worth of state subsidies in February

AEP

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that during this month state subsidies worth 22,083,392 RON have been transferred to political parties' accounts.

According to a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES by AEP, PSD (Social Democratic Party) has received 8,502,549 RON and PNL (National Liberal Party) - 7,208,021 RON.

USR (Save Romania Union) has received 3,885,691 RON, AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) 1,720,849, PMP (People's Movement Party) - 444,860 RON and Pro Romania - 321,420 RON.

