Pollution on Arges river; approximately 300 l of oil waste dumped by car service administrator

Approximately 300 liters of oil waste would have been dumped into the water of Arges river, the Lunca Argesului-Podul Viilor area, by the administrator of a car service, the police having opened a criminal case for water contamination, told Agerpres.

According to the data conveyed on Wednesday by the Arges County Police Inspectorate, policemen within the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Service, alongside the other relevant institutions in the area, continued the investigations into the pollution on the Arges river, in the Lunca Argesului-Podul Viilor area and collected samples of soil, water and substance, in order to carry out an expertise.

"Following the investigations conducted it was established that, in the morning of 31 January, around 10:00hrs, a man aged 38 from Suseni, as administrator of a company, with the headquarters in Pitesti city, Depozitelor street, which deals with car repair service, would have dumped, into the rainwater collecting channel, the quantity of approximately 300 liters of oil waste. Within the investigation on the scene, samples of soil, water and the substance with a petroleum appearance and smell were taken in view of carrying out an expertise in order to establish whether the pollution was of a nature to endanger human, animal or plant life or health or if the water has become harmful to the health of people, animals or plants, according to the legislation in force," the quoted source said.

Further investigations are being conducted regarding the commission of water contamination crimes and legal measures shall be taken accordingly.