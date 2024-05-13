Polytechnic University of Timisoara, first in Romania in Engineering and Computer Science

The Polytechnic University of Timisoara (UPT) ranked first in the country in the area of "Engineering and Computer Science" in the international ScholarGPS ranking, which evaluates academic activity around the world.

California-based ScholarGPS, owned and operated by Meta Analytics LL, ranks UPT highly in both the institution and scholar rankings, according to a UPT release on Monday.

More than 55,000 institutions are rated, of which 15,000 are academic and more than 30 million are researchers.

If the impact of institutions across all areas is considered, the university is ranked VII, after evaluating the last five years of academic activity. The same positions are maintained for academic and non-academic evaluation of activity.

ScholarGPS provides assessment and ranking of institutions, areas and disciplines, areas of expertise and researchers at global, national and institutional levels, produces rankings assessing researcher profile, institutional profile, most cited researchers, institutional rankings, most quoted publications and more.

For the "Highly Ranked Scholar - Lifetime" category, academicians Ion Boldea and Radu-Emil Precup stand out for their academic performance in the area of expertise "Electrical and Computer Engineering." Academician Ion Boldea ranks third as Romanian researcher. Worth mentioning among the most quoted articles is "Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites: Manufacturing, Properties, and Applications," having as co-authors Prof. dr. eng. Linul Emanoil, as well as "Automotive Electric Propulsion Systems With Reduced or No Permanent Magnets: An Overview," co-authored by acad. Ion Boldea, the source also mentions.