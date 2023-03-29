Polytechnic University of Timisoara promotes green cultural heritage in Timisoara's parks

The Polytechnic University of Timisoara (UPT) supports the culture of parks in the European Capital of Culture Timisoara 2023 by promoting and restoring the green cultural heritage, as a fundamental factor in the affirmation of intercultural identity and in the development of the city in the years to come, told Agerpres.

As part of the initiative "Park culture in cities - parks of culture," UPT is collaborating with the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO) and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), based on the premise that Timisoara must also promote the culture of green spaces in order for the city to maintain its reputation as a city of flowers, according to a press release UPT sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The institutions involved in this initiative will organise, at the end of May, a series of events in Timisoara - a workshop, a round table and a climathon, with the active participation of at least 10 experts from Romania and Norway. The bilateral events will discuss issues such as promoting the culture of conservation of ecosystem services provided by urban green areas, the sustainable use of ecosystem services in sustainable urban development and the promotion of the culture of implementing nature-based solutions as useful tools in the area of sustainable urban development. In the framework of the climathon, participants will debate climate change issues and current challenges to the urban environment, seeking the approach of some multifunctional park solutions, told Agerpres.

The expert groups will also work on the development of a best practice guide to promote a culture of conservation of ecosystem services provided by urban green spaces and sustainable use of ecosystem services in sustainable urban development.

The project "Culture of parks in cities - parks of culture" is supported by a grant of 242,517 lei from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through EEA and Norwegian grants.

The EEA and Norwegian grants are Iceland's, Liechtenstein's and Norway's contribution to a green, competitive and inclusive Europe. There are two overarching objectives, namely to reduce economic and social disparities in Europe and to strengthen bilateral relations between the donor countries and the 15 EU countries in Central and Southern Europe and the Baltic States. The three donor countries cooperate closely with the EU under the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement. Between 1994 and 2014, donor countries contributed EUR 3.3 billion through consecutive grant schemes. For the period 2014-2021, EEA and Norwegian grants amount to EUR 2.8 billion.