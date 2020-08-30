 
     
Ponta: Censure motion result, negotiated; Orban and 'the gang' are here to stay

Victor Ponta

Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta maintains that the result of the censure motion that will be voted on Monday has already been negotiated, and even if the party he is running votes in favour of the motion, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and "the gang" will stay in office.

"Unfortunately, in Ilfov, particularly, as it is the smallest county (...) but certainly the richest one, the interests are huge in terms of finance and the arrangements are enormous. Here, there is no PNL [National Liberal Party] or PSD [Social Democratic Party], let's be serious, here there is Hubert and Petrache, there is Pandele, there is no PNL or PSD, there is an arrangement. Unfortunately, to give you a bad piece of news, the arrangement is carried further, to Parliament. You understand that tomorrow's motion result has already been negotiated and even if all of us at Pro Romania vote in favour of the motion, I believe it has already been written, the votes have already been counted. Nothing will happen tomorrow, Orban and the well-funded gang from Ilfov is here to stay," Victor Ponta said on Sunday at the event on launching the Pro Romania Ilfov candidacies in the local elections.

